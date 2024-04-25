Is Randy Orton the Greatest of all Time? Former WWE Champion has his say 

When Randy Orton made his professional wrestling debut in 2002, fans saw a performer unlike anything they had ever seen. Orton, too, did not fail to live up to his potential and cemented his place in history. As of today, The Viper is looked upon as an all-time great in professional wrestling.

Recently, former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal spoke about Randy Orton's greatness. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Mahal said he views Orton as the greatest. The Modern Day Maharaja also added that he learned a lot from The Apex Predator.

"All credit to Randy. I would say Randy is in my opinion the greatest. If you look at longevity, look, his ability in the ring, he's pacing [as a] heel or babyface. Good babyface, even better heel. Amazing heel, an amazing babyface. Randy to me is the best and I really learned a lot," said Mahal. [H/T: Insight]

Check out the video below:

Like Mahal, several wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion learn plenty from a veteran like Orton. His presence backstage is indeed a massive plus for WWE, which is home to many young talents looking to leave a mark on the world of professional wrestling.

RAW Superstar once spoke about seeking help from Randy Orton

Apart from Jinder Mahal, there is another active RAW superstar who claims to have always reached out to The Viper whenever he needed help. The superstar in question is Chad Gable.

During an interview from some time ago, Gable mentioned that whenever he struggles or has doubts, Orton is someone he reaches out to for advice and feedback. Gable further added that the answers Orton provides resonate and are always truthful. He said:

"I would say, Randy Orton. I don’t try to bother people too much with questions, especially when you know the answer to questions you may ask. But there are a few things I’ve struggled with during my time here, and Randy has been a guy I ask to get actual thoughts and feedback from. He has been through it all and knows pretty much anything. I’ve always reached out to him. He gives me the answers that resonate and are truthful."

Overall, it's good to hear such stories from wrestlers as they speak about the impact superstars like Randy Orton have on the business. Before he retires, it will be very interesting to see if The Apex Predator officially takes a young superstar under his wing by teaming up with them and passing the torch.

