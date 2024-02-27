"I’ve always reached out to him" - Popular WWE star opens up on seeking help from Randy Orton

WWE star and Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable recently spoke about seeking help from Randy Orton.

Gable has made a name for himself with his highly entertaining stint with the Alpha Academy. With the addition of Maxxine Dupri and, more recently, Akira Tozawa, the faction has become a crowd favorite and is a prominent feature of RAW. Master Gable himself has also impressed fans with some in-ring classics against top names like current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, the former Olympian mentioned that he often reached out to The Viper for advice. He pointed out that Randy Orton had been with the company for over two decades and had a wealth of experience. Chad Gable noted that Orton's answers were honest and resonated with him:

"I would say, Randy Orton. I don’t try to bother people too much with questions, especially when you know the answer to questions you may ask. But there are a few things I’ve struggled with during my time here, and Randy has been a guy I ask to get actual thoughts and feedback from. He has been through it all and knows pretty much anything. I’ve always reached out to him. He gives me the answers that resonate and are truthful." (H/T TVInsider)

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton narrowly missed out on winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

This past Saturday, Randy Orton walked into Elimination Chamber alongside five other men for an opportunity to challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Orton was one of the final two men remaining in the Chamber after he eliminated Logan Paul with an RKO. The Viper then planted Drew McIntyre with another finisher.

Expand Tweet

Just as he was about to pin The Scottish Warrior, Paul reentered the ring and decked him with brass knuckles, knocking him out. This allowed Drew McIntyre to pin Orton and pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see what The Apex Predator of WWE has to say about the incident on this week's SmackDown.

Would you like to see Orton vs. Paul at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.