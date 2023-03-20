Is Randy Orton returning to WWE? Everything we know about The Viper's status

One of the most important assets to the wrestling business, Randy Orton, has been out of action in WWE for a long time. Meanwhile, fans patiently await his return to the squared circle.

The Viper was last seen on television in May 2022, when he suffered a serious back injury. He has been out of action for about 11 months now, and there have been no announcements from the company regarding his comeback. Considering that WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner, the former world champion's absence has been felt more than ever. So is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

According to a recent report from PWInsider, there have been some internal rumblings about Orton in the last week. This could be a positive development as there haven't been many discussions about him in recent times.

"There's been some rumblings about Randy Orton internally within the last week or so, where there hadn't been any discussion about him internally in some time,” stated Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite.

Moreover, Randy Orton seemingly sent an email to popular wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz to place an order for a new pair of wrestling boots. This could indicate that he intends to return in the near future.

Still, nothing has been confirmed yet. Hopefully, The Legend Killer will return soon, preferably before WrestleMania 39.

What could Randy Orton do when he returns to WWE?

Until Orton returns, fans will be free to speculate on what he can do once he makes his much-awaited comeback. One possibility that comes to mind is his potential heel turn on longtime tag team partner Matt Riddle.

The two showcased remarkable chemistry as RK-Bro, but this chapter might meet its end, leading to a rivalry between the former tag team champions.

If Randy Orton continues to team up with Riddle upon his WWE comeback, the two could face the Undisputed Tag Team Champions after WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. It will be interesting to see if they go up against The Usos or Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as a title-change could happen at The Show of Shows.

The Viper could also do something unexpected by entering into a rivalry with someone like LA Knight, Bray Wyatt, or even Gunther once he is back for good. The possibilities are endless.

What do you want to see Orton do when he returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

