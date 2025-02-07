Is there real-life heat between Tiffany Stratton and Mandy Rose? The truth revealed amid WWE controversy

The pro wrestling world is abuzz right now, talking about Tiffany Stratton and Mandy Rose. Although the two have been involved in only one match together, which was nearly three years ago, they are making headlines on social media. Words have been exchanged, and now many are wondering, is there real-life heat between the two?

The answer to this question is quite possibly "Yes," and it all started on Mandy Rose's Power Alphas podcast. On a recent episode, the former NXT Women's Champion took issue with a recent Tiffany Stratton promo. She claimed that The Buff Barbie copied one of her previous slogans word-for-word, and she wasn't happy about it:

"Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can’t take our words from each other. It was kind of funny because she used it at the end of her promo. People actually put the two videos side-by-side, and it was kind of weird because it was a video when I said it and when she said it, and it was almost the same," said Mandy Rose

The promo in question saw Stratton say the words "put some respect on my name," which were the exact words Rose used towards the end of her run in WWE.

Tiffany Stratton recently responded to these allegations on Ring the Belle, and her words were harsh, to say the least. She claimed it was "sad" that Rose felt the need to go on her podcast and bring the issue up there:

"Honestly, I think it’s a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that. I wish her the best. Honestly."

Clearly things aren't exactly peachy between the two women. But, at this point, any suggestions that there is concrete beef is just speculation.

Tiffany Stratton will be confronted by Charlotte Flair tonight on SmackDown

Rather than a rival outside WWE, Tiffany Stratton needs to be focused on what's going on right now within the company. WrestleMania season is here, and as WWE Women's Champion, The Buff Barbie will be expected to defend her title in Las Vegas. With that in mind, she will be paid a visit by Charlotte Flair tonight on SmackDown.

The Queen won the Women's Royal Rumble match and has to pick a champion to face at WrestleMania 41. She has already visited Rhea Ripley on RAW and Giulia on NXT, and now, the only one left is Stratton. So, tonight on SmackDown, the two will meet face-to-face.

There have been reports suggesting that Flair versus Stratton is set for WrestleMania 41. So, it will be interesting to see how things go down tonight on the blue brand.

