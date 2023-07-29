Is Rey Mysterio's injury legit? Analyzing all aspects of SmackDown match!

Rey Mysterio was involved in a nasty spot on the latest edition of SmackDown. The WWE Hall of Famer was hit by a suicide dive, courtesy of Santos Escobar, during their match. Rey was unable to continue the match leading to concerns about his apparent injury.

WRKD Wrestling informed wrestling fans on Twitter that Rey Mysterio’s injury was not legit on SmackDown. The account further stated that the whole angle will serve as a continuation to Rey’s story with Santos Escobar.

Escobar’s expressions after the match showed that he was not happy with how he got the win over his mentor. The Legado Del Fantasma leader will take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Theory watched the whole match from the sky box tonight. The champion taunted Rey and Escobar following the controversial ending to the United States title invitational finals. The segment ended with a trash talk between the champion and the challenger.

Escobar qualified for the United States Championship invitational finals after he survived a fatal four-way match that also involved AJ Styles, Butch and Grayson Waller. Speaking of Waller, the arrogant Aussie main evented SmackDown this week against Jey Uso.

Rey Mysterio’s injury could lead to a future program with Santos Escobar

History has shown that all great factions collapsed because of their internal differences. From nWO during the Monday Night Wars to Evolution during the Ruthless Aggression Era, most multi-men groups imploded because of jealousy or miscommunication.

Rey Mysterio’s injury on SmackDown may have planted the seeds for a huge feud with Santos Escobar. The WWE Hall of Famer could be sidelined from in-ring action for weeks. His absence could force Escobar to take charge of the LWO or even disband it in favor of Legado Del Fantasma.

Weeks of differences and miscommunication could potentially lead to a feud between the two proud performers. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Rey and Escobar following the events of SmackDown this week.

How would you book Santos Escobar following his win on SmackDown tonight? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023