Is Rhea Ripley going to lose her world title at Crown Jewel 2023? Potential hint analyzed

Rhea Ripley is currently at loggerheads with Nia Jax, as the latter annihilated her on an episode of Monday Night Raw. However, The Eradicator is not the only one who has bad blood with the 39-year-old superstar.

Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler are two superstars who also want a piece of Nia Jax to exact their vengeance. On the October 9 episode of Raw, all four women were involved in a physical altercation inside the ring.

With WWE's upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, three weeks away, a fatal four-way match might be shaping up for the Women's World Championship. It looks like Rhea Ripley's title reign is in jeopardy at the spectacular event in Saudi Arabia.

A fatal four-way match does not have the champion's advantage, as Ripley does not necessarily need to be the one to be pinned. While she might be lying around somewhere in the match, the title can easily change hands without The Eradicator's involvement.

However, the possibility of it happening is relatively low, as WWE is seemingly planning to keep the 27-year-old champion, at least until WrestleMania 40. Currently, there are no reports on whether this match will actually happen at Crown Jewel.

Exploring the possibility of Rhea Ripley losing the title at Crown Jewel

WWE has not yet confirmed The Eradicator's match for its upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. With the ongoing rift between all four women, a fatal four-way match might be shaping up for Crown Jewel.

However, the possibility of Rhea Ripley losing the Women's World Championship at the November 4 event is quite low. It is because she is currently at the top of the entire division and trading on the glittery path.

WWE seemingly has huge plans for The Judgment Day member, which might be one of the reasons the champion wouldn't lose her title anytime soon. According to rumors, Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch at next year's WrestleMania.

This match has been teased for quite some time now and it might materialize at The Showcase of the Immortals. Therefore, the prospect of Ripley losing her title at the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, is quite low.