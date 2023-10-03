Rhea Ripley is one of the rising stars in WWE, and her overwhelming presence makes her a juggernaut in this industry. The Eradicator is currently enjoying her reign as the Women's World Champion. However, there has often been a question about who could possibly dethrone her.

One of the names that can potentially knock her off the pedestal is current NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton. The 24-year-old has impressed fans with her charisma and has made quite a mark on the developmental brand. Therefore, WWE might have huge plans for her on the main roster.

There's a good possibility that Rhea Ripley could lose her title to The Blockbuster Blonde at some point, as the latter is destined to be a big name in the promotion. Both superstars could clash in a first-time-ever match after the former NXT Women's Champion makes her main roster debut.

It might be just a matter of time before Tiffany Stratton steps foot on the main roster. Following her debut, WWE might immediately look to weave her feud with The Judgment Day member for WrestleMania 40.

However, if that's not the case, SummerSlam 2024 could be the perfect venue for a blockbuster feud between both women. Currently, The Judgment Day member has been unbeatable, solidifying her reign as the Women's World Champion.

Possibility of Rhea Ripley remaining the champion until WrestleMania 40

There's no doubt that Rhea Ripley has been trading on the path to stardom to become the next biggest star in the WWE Women's Division. She has been holding on to the title since winning it against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

With WWE seemingly pushing her to the moon, she will unlikely lose her Women's World Championship before WrestleMania 40. One of the other reasons is also because she has yet to face many prominent names in her title reign.

Needless to say, the WWE Universe has mostly witnessed long title reigns under Triple H's leadership. Therefore, one can expect The Eradicator to hold onto her championship for a longer period, which might even be next year's 'Mania.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley is rumored to battle Becky Lynch in a blockbuster match at The Showcase of the Immortals next year. This is a dream bout for many wrestling fans, which could apparently be for the Women's World Championship.

Therefore, there's a very good prospect that Rhea Ripley will remain the champion, at least until the Philadelphia extravaganza.

