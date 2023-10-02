Tiffany Stratton to headline WWE WrestleMania 40 with a top champion? It could happen!

Tiffany Stratton is destined to be the next biggest star in the WWE Women's Division, and she gave a glimpse of it last night on NXT No Mercy. Stratton is having an incredible run on the former black-and-gold brand, and it might be a matter of time before she makes her main roster debut.

Although it might be quite early to surmise, The Blockbuster Blonde could headline WrestleMania 40 in a marquee match against Rhea Ripley next year. She might have subtly teased her appearance in the Philadelphia extravaganza in her recent Instagram post.

Following her match at NXT No Mercy, Tiffany Stratton stated on her social media that she would see everyone at the main event of WrestleMania sooner rather than later. WWE might be preparing her for a blockbuster match on the main roster, which could come to fruition at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

With Rhea Riply currently holding the Women's World Championship, Tiffany Stratton could be the perfect opponent for her at next year's WrestleMania. There's no doubt that it will be an incredible bout, and WWE might look to build it up from Royal Rumble next year.

The 24-year-old had an incredible reign as the NXT Women's Champion, delivering some great matches on the roster. It appears that she has reached her full potential at the developmental brand and might be ready to make a big jump to the WWE main roster in the coming months.

Decoding the possibility of Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is still a few months away, and rumors about the potential matchcard have already started to make the rounds. Currently, Rhea Ripley is rumored to battle Becky Lynch in a blockbuster match for the Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, with Lynch currently holding the NXT Women's Title, the situation is quite obscure. If WWE has plans to keep her champion until WrestleMania for another match, then Tiffany Stratton could be a suitable choice for a marquee bout against The Eradicator at The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, the prospect of it happening is quite low, as WWE might not inject the NXT superstar into the title picture immediately at WrestleMania next year. The potential dream match between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley has been rumored for a long time now.

WWE even teased their future encounter on many occasions on the main roster, as both superstars have crossed paths several times. Therefore, the possibility of Tiffany Stratton facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 is apparently quite low.

