Could Rhea Ripley look to punish legendary multi-time champion after being called out? Blockbuster feud a possibility!

Rhea Ripley has been carrying the Women's World Championship on her shoulder since WrestleMania 39. Despite being one of the most prominent champions on the roster, her title reign has remained quite underwhelming due to a lack of notable defenses.

One of the superstars who recently took a shot at The Eradicator is current NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. During an interview with the New York Post, Lynch highlighted the fact that Ripley has not been defending her title and trolled her for taking opportunities away from the women's roster.

Big Time Becks mocked Rhea Ripley, saying that she prefers hanging out with The Judgment Day members instead of putting her title on the line. Since then, fans have been speculating whether Mami would punish Becky for her comments and if this could be the inception of their potential rivalry.

However, Rhea Ripley avenging Becky Lynch looks quite implausible at the moment, as both women are currently on very different paths. They might not face off on the roster just yet, but WWE could be cooking up massive things for them in the future.

There's no doubt that Ripley and Lynch are destined to battle each other in a blockbuster match at some point and WWE might be dropping teases about it. However, at this juncture, they are unlikely to run into each other, given their own storylines.

Has WWE already planted seeds for the Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch bout?

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest stars in the WWE women's division and they are destined to lock horns at some point. The two superstars have run into each other on the main roster on various occasions.

On the December 5, 2022, episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley had a fierce staredown with Big Time Becks while the latter was walking up the ramp. This epic staredown between two of the biggest names in WWE gave many goosebumps.

Moreover, on the June 26, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch confronted The Eradicator backstage and they had a heated exchange of words. The Man said, "You need the title but the title needs Becky Lynch," mocking Ripley's sporadic title defenses.

Therefore, it appears that WWE has already planted seeds for their blockbuster match, which is rumored to take place at WrestleMania 40. The Stamford-based promotion has been subtly teasing their future encounter on various occasions.

