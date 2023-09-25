WWE to force 26-year-old star to change her looks because of Becky Lynch? Possibility analyzed

Becky Lynch is one of the most prominent superstars in the WWE women's division and has already made an indelible mark in this industry. Lynch has her own personality and aura that makes her character unique.

One of her traits that makes her eccentric and stands as a hallmark of her identity is her orange hair. It has provided her with a distinctive identity in the women's division for years. Recently, there has been another superstar in WWE who has similar colored hair, resembling Big Time Becks.

NXT superstar Gigi Dolin is the one who shares quite a similarity with Becky Lynch. WWE has always been very hellbent on keeping a character unique. As a result, the company has changed superstars' names, appearances, and moves in the past to eradicate any similarities.

NXT superstar Gigi Dolin

However, it doesn't look like WWE will do the same with Gigi Dolin, as her character is very different from Becky Lynch. Although she has the same colored hair as Lynch, Dolin has an entirely different personality. The 26-year-old is carving her own path and making a name for herself on NXT.

WWE will seemingly not force her to change her appearance, as she has been thriving with her gimmick on NXT. Her character is quite quirky and outlandish, which adds an element of surprise and makes her stand out from others in the women's division.

Is Becky Lynch uplifting the NXT women's division?

Over the last two decades, very few women have made it to the top of this industry, and Big Time Becks is one of them. WWE has currently injected her into NXT to grace the women's division with her star power.

Lynch made her return to the Gold brand and was involved in a few with NXT's rising star Tiffany Stratton, which has put the latter into the spotlight. Although The Man defeated her to capture the NXT Women's Championship, it was Stratton who benefitted the most from it.

Moreover, Becky Lynch was seen as significantly involved with NXT's rising stars, Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. While The Man wrestled in a tag team match alongside Valkyria, she was seen in a backstage segment with Perez.

The moments both NXT superstars shared with the Grand Slam Champion are paramount. It will be safe to say that Becky Lynch is elevating and uplifting the NXT women's division with her sheer presence and star power.

Big Time Becks is paving the way for the division to rise and shine, putting them in the limelight. Her presence in NXT has rejuvenated the women's roster and filled them with fervor to strive for excellence.