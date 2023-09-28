Top WWE star to return after 75 days and confront Rhea Ripley at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing the chances

Fastlane 2023 is just on the horizon, and Rhea Ripley's direction is still obscure. However, The Eradicator might face the consequences of her past deeds if a top WWE Superstar returns at the October premium live event to seek vengeance from The Judgment Day member.

The name in question is none other than former Women's Champion Liv Morgan. She has been away from WWE television since July 25, and rumors of her return keep disseminating on the internet. She was injured due to a brutal attack from Rhea Ripley on an episode of RAW.

However, Liv Morgan's return at Fastlane looks dubious, going by her comments in a recent interaction with Muscle and Health. While speaking about her status, Morgan said she was recovering from her injury and focusing on her nutrition to get back in shape.

Moreover, her appearance at the October 7 show might not make sense from a storyline perspective, as Rhea Ripley is seemingly at loggerheads with Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax.

WWE could save Liv Morgan's comeback for a bigger stage with a compelling angle. Therefore, the prospect of her return at Fastlane is relatively low. The former Women's Champion will seek vengeance from The Judgment Day whenever she returns to television.

Exploring Rhea Ripley's championship run so far

Since winning the women's title at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has rarely defended her gold. She has missed many premium live events despite being one of the most prominent champions on the roster.

The 26-year-old defended her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash. She later put her championship on the line against Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions and Payback, respectively. Besides her title defenses at premium live events, Ripley has put her gold just twice on Monday Night RAW.

It will be safe to say that her title run has not met many fans' expectations, and some believe that WWE has failed to portray her as a dominant champion. Needless to say, the creative has been focusing more on her storyline with The Judgment Day than her own angles.

While Rhea Ripley has been doing phenomenally well within her heel faction, her championship run has yet to pick up steam. It will be safe to say that she has not faced any prominent stars in her title run yet. Therefore, it keeps her Women's World Championship reign in a more precarious state.

