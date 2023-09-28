Top WWE star to win his first match after 1,989 days at Fastlane? Analyzing the possibility

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Fastlane, is just on the horizon, and it could unravel some stupendous things. A top WWE star has been looking to break free from the incarceration of his five-year-long undesirable streak, and the Indianapolis spectacle might be just the place for it.

The aforementioned superstar is none other than 16-time world champion John Cena. The Cenation Leader has not won a televised singles match in WWE since April 27, 2018. Over the last few years, Cena has been taking losses in the process of putting over other superstars.

He has been yearning for a singles victory on WWE television for a long time. However, Fastlane 2023 will not be the place where the 1989-day-long curse finally comes to an end. This is because John Cena will square off in a tag team match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

With this being a tag team match, Cena will have to wait a long longer to grab a solo victory on WWE programming. However, his feud with The Bloodline looks to be a one-time affair, so it will likely have a fairytale ending for the WWE legend at Fastlane.

While John Cena did win a few matches in the last couple of years, his victory in a televised singles match since 2018 is yet to happen. It will be interesting to see when the years-long streak comes to an end.

Expand Tweet

Why should John Cena win at Fastlane 2023?

Over the last few years, John Cena has been working as an enhancement talent in the Stamford-based promotion. He has been losing all his matches only to elevate other superstars and rising talents in the industry.

Many fans believe that his long series of losses has harmed the character of the WWE legend, questioning his portrayal. Therefore, Fastlane is the place where WWE should finally hand him a victory and revive his character, which has been nothing short of great.

Although John Cena has nothing to prove in the pro wrestling industry, a victory will encapsulate his illustrious career, leaving the WWE Universe exhilarated. Moreover, with this being a tag team match, WWE can pull the trigger with ease and hand him a big win.

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, The Franchise Player is seemingly in the last few chapters of his venerated career. Therefore, WWE should pay its gratitude and give him the victory at Fastlane, as he came back to the promotion for a short stint.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.