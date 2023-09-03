Is John Cena really the GOAT? 4 reasons why he is

John Cena is back in WWE! The Cenation Leader has had an eventful 9 months or so with the promotion, returning at the end of 2022, once again showing up briefly for a WrestleMania match, and then appearing at Money in the Bank.

This time, however, things seem to be different. Instead of appearing once or twice, he will seemingly be on SmackDown each week, for the next few months. That kind of consistent presence hasn't been seen in a long time, certainly not since his star exploded outside of the wrestling bubble.

Since his return, the ring announcer has addressed Cena in a rather surprising manner. Prior to his introduction, Mike Rome mentioned John is the "Greatest Of All Time." Naturally, such a bold declaration caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

There's no denying that he's certainly in the running, but is he worthy of being declared the true GOAT of WWE? This article will take a look at that claim and look at possible reasons why the former WWE Champion truly is the greatest of all time.

Below are four reasons why John Cena is, indeed, the GOAT.

#4. He's a 16-time world champion

Ric Flair and Cena have both held 16 world titles

One of the most obvious reasons why John Cena could be considered the GOAT comes down to his accomplishments in WWE. For example, he's a five-time United States Champion and a four-time tag team champion.

His most impressive stat, at least when it comes to his in-ring career, is the 16 world titles. John held the WWE Championship on 13 separate occasions. He also held the now-defunct World Heavyweight Championship three times. That title isn't, however, of the same lineage as the belt Seth Rollins carries today.

The only other man to hold as many world titles as Big Match John is Ric Flair. The Nature Boy is also a 16-time champion, but the bulk of his title reigns came from outside of WWE. The fact that all of John's were in this very company are major points in his favor.

#3. John Cena has done a lot for charity

Another key reason as to why John Cena could be considered the GOAT doesn't even have to do with his in-ring achievements or skills. John is one of the best human beings in the world, not just in professional wrestling, period.

For proof of this, consider his work with Make-A-Wish. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps grant wishes for children suffering from crippling or life threatening disabilities and illnesses. While many celebrities and wrestlers have worked with the company, nobody has done as much as John Cena.

As of 2022, Cena has granted over 650 wishes for children, which is not only the biggest in the foundation's history, but is around three times as many as the number two. He has also helped push anti-bullying and pro-tolerance campaigns. John Cena is a classy human being.

#2. He has a wealth of great matches under his belt

Back to his pro wrestling career in particular, John Cena could be considered the GOAT, thanks to his back catalog of excellent matches throughout his career. While some WWE fans may scoff at this initially, since John isn't well-regarded as a standout athlete, one look at some of his biggest matches and feuds tells the story.

John Cena has had fantastic matches with the likes of Bobby Lashley, Umaga, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Edge, Randy Orton, and numerous others. He has even managed to pull out the best bouts possible, out of men such as The Great Khali.

Perhaps John's best period of in-ring work was when he held the United States Championship. He had standout matches with the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro, among others. He did so on a weekly basis, proving that the narrative surrounding his in-ring work being less-than-optiminal wasn't fair, and not worthy of disparage.

#1. Cena still shows up to WWE whenever he can

John Cena at Money in the Bank

The final reason this list will outline as justification for John Cena's status as the GOAT comes down to the thing that may mean more than anything else: His passion. Big Match John loves pro wrestling and he loves WWE.

He was a lifelong fan before joining the promotion. Upon being called up to the main roster in 2002, Cena worked his backside off to become a top star. From there, he carried the company to new heights financially, even when the business was struggling as a whole.

Hollywood then came calling, as Cena aged, and his time with WWE was seemingly done. Unlike The Rock or Batista, two former WWE stars who have found a lot of mainstream success, Cena constantly finds his way back to the company.

Whether it is to compete, cut a promo, narrate a video package, or just meet the fans, Cena's love for the business seems to outmatch just about anybody else's. If that is not a good enough reason to consider him to be the GOAT, nothing is.

