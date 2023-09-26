Could John Cena's current WWE run abruptly end before Fastlane? Looking at the chances

John Cena has once again started taking fans down memory lane with his regular appearances on WWE shows. Cena returned to the company for a short period of time due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

However, according to the latest news, the ongoing strike is set to have an amicable settlement soon. The writers and major Hollywood studios reached a preliminary deal to end the strike. Since then, there has been speculation that John Cena's WWE run might come to a halt.

However, the Cenation Leader is seemingly not going anywhere, as he is reported to appear at Crown Jewel, which is set to take place on November 4. He will fulfill all his planned dates and be part of the upcoming premium live events taking place in October and November.

Although the ongoing Hollywood strike is wrapping up with the screenwriters and studios coming to a truce, the situation with the actor's strike doesn't seem to have a resolution in the works. Meanwhile, John Cena will keep entertaining the WWE Universe, at least until Fastlane 2023.

John Cena's possible partner in his match at Fastlane

Last week's episode of SmackDown gave a clear idea of the 16-time world champion's itinerary to Fastlane. Cena will battle in a tag team match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

However, with AJ Styles currently injured, there is a conundrum to be addressed regarding Cena's partner at the October spectacle. According to Fighful, LA Knight was slated to be his partner against The Bloodline members at Fastlane, but Knight was recently reported to have COVID-19.

The Megastar is expected to recover soon and return in time to team up with the Franchise Player. However, if things don't go according to plan, Cody Rhodes could be a viable option for WWE to replace AJ Styles.

The American Nightmare has quite a history with The Bloodline, and he will be the right pick to be John Cena's partner in the tag team match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Although Rhodes is a part of RAW, he could make a one-time appearance on SmackDown to team up with Cena. Sharing the ring with the 16-time world champion would certainly be one of the highlights of his career.