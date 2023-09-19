Cody Rhodes vs. 40-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 40 if Roman Reigns vs. The Rock made official? Future explored

Cody Rhodes was rumored to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in what was supposed to be their second encounter. However, The Rock's return to WWE last week has changed the entire scenario, ushering in a new prospect of a blockbuster match against The Tribal Chief.

The much-anticipated match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is apparently shaping up for the Philadelphia extravaganza. Therefore, Cody Rhodes' path might be bifurcated as his second chapter with Reigns at next year's Mania is in jeopardy.

Rhodes will likely go for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 if Roman vs. Rock is actually happening next year in Philly. The American Nightmare could face Damian Priest for the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

Priest is currently lurking in the shadows with his Money In The Bank briefcase, setting his eyes on Seth Rollins' gold. WWE might pull the trigger on Priest sooner rather than later, before WrestleMania 40, and make him the World Heavyweight Champion.

Rhodes vs. Priest will be a high-caliber match that surely has the potential to headline one of the nights of WrestleMania. However, the possibility of Cody Rhodes battling against his former rival Seth Rollins next year at Mania cannot be ruled out.

Thus, The Prodigal Son will have to wait a little longer to finish his story against Roman Reigns if The Rock wrestles The Tribal Chief at next year's WrestleMania.

Is WWE protecting Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns?

The American Nightmare battled Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, where he suffered his first defeat since returning to WWE in 2022.

Cody Rhodes came back to the Stamford-based promotion with a dream to capture the WWE Championship. However, that could not happen as The Tribal Chief vanquished his dreams at SoFi Stadium this year. Therefore, The Prodigal Son has been marching forward with the same vision to finish his story since then.

WWE will make sure to write the next chapter between the two with the utmost care, as Cody Rhodes cannot afford another loss against Roman Reigns. The company is seemingly protecting the former and avoiding an encounter between the two.

The second chapter between the two superstars will possibly materialize only if WWE decides to pull the trigger on The American Nightmare by having him dethrone The Tribal Chief and capture the prestigious title.

The American Nightmare is destined to finish his story at some point and fulfill his late father's dream. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether history cooperates with him.

