Major threat lurking around the World Heavyweight Championship? Decoding the possibility

The World Heavyweight Championship has been the main attraction of Monday Night Raw, and Seth Rollins has been elevating the prestige of the title ever since winning it. There are multiple superstars currently on the roster who have their eyes set on Rollins' gold.

However, there's a major threat that has been silently lurking around the championship, and he is none other than the Ring General, Gunther. The 35-year-old is currently the Intercontinental Champion, surpassing records and nearing an unprecedented feat.

He is just a few days away from engraving his name in golden letters in the pages of history by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE. The company has huge plans for him after he achieves this milestone.

According to a report, as soon as Gunther loses the IC title, WWE will put him in the World Heavyweight Championship picture. The company has plans to make him break Honky Tonk Man's record, and once he does that, WWE will take the title away from him to put him in the main event picture.

Therefore, the 35-year-old is an inevitable threat lurking in the shadows for Monday Night Raw's main title. There's a very good possibility of that happening, as WWE has massive plans for the Ring General on the main roster.

Possibilities of Gunther winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther is currently in an indomitable title reign, carving his path to the pinnacle of this industry. The company has huge plans for him on the main roster, and his championship reign is the epitome of that. After he loses the title at some point, WWE has no plans of slowing down.

There's a very good possibility that Gunther will be elevated to the main event picture, as the Stamford-based promotion considers him to be one of the biggest stars on the roster. There have been rumors that The Imperium leader will win the Royal Rumble next year.

With WWE having different plans for Roman Reigns, the Ring General will likely go on to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40 if he wins the Rumble. It looks inevitable, as WWE is firing on all cylinders for the current Intercontinental Champion.

Thus, there is a very good possibility that Gunther will go on to win the World Heavyweight title in the near future. It looks plausible because he is currently in an unprecedented title reign, and WWE will make sure not to impede his momentum after he loses the Intercontinental championship.

