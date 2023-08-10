10-time WWE Champion to end Gunther's record breaking Intercontinental title reign? Exploring potential dream match

Gunther has been on an unprecedented title run, as he is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. The Ring General has been surpassing records and carving his name into the history books of the industry. His incredible title reign is the epitome of his excellence.

However, fans have always wondered who would be the one to put an end to the Imperium leader's indomitable reign. There's one man who can possibly conquer The Ring General, and he is none other than The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Gunther vs Lesnar is a match that many consider a dream bout.

Brock Lesnar has never won any championships in his WWE career that aren't World Titles. With Gunther reviving the prestige of the Intercontinental title, it could possibly lure The Beast, and he might look to hunt down the prestigious gold. The 10-time WWE Champion could possibly cost the Imperium leader the Royal Rumble next year.

This will lead to a mega match between the two goliaths at WrestleMania 40, which fans have been waiting to see. There will be rumblings in the entire stadium when these two humongous forces collide in the ring. Brock Lesnar can quite possibly be the one to conquer The Ring General and put an end to his historic title reign.

WWE has major plans for Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia next year, and the company has started to cook up their plans for the extravaganza. There have been rumors that WWE has huge plans for the Imperium leader, as the company is contemplating having him win the Royal Rumble next year.

According to Xero News, Gunther will likely win the Rumble and go on to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at the Showcase of The Immortals. There have been discussions about it backstage, as Triple H and Co. have huge plans for the 35-year-old superstar.

Moreover, WWE is also pushing the Ring General to surpass Hony Tonk Man's iconic record and become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion. If the company has alternative plans regarding the Royal Rumble 2024 winner, it can quite possibly go with Gunther vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

It will surely be a feud that will blow the roof away and capture the attention of WWE fans all over the world. Thus, it remains to be seen how things shape up ahead of the Royal Rumble next year.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here