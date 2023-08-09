Why is Brock Lesnar reportedly done with WWE for the rest of 2023? Exploring likely reason

WWE megastar Brock Lesnar delivered one of the best matches of the night at SummerSlam 2023 when he locked horns with Cody Rhodes.

Although The Beast suffered a loss against The American Nightmare, the WWE Universe credited Brock for his feud with Cody Rhodes. Lesnar's loss and post-match heartfelt moment with Cody Rhodes left fans wondering what's next for The Beast.

The Beast Incarnate reportedly signed a one-year deal post-WrestleMania 39 that would see him compete in five matches. He had three of those matches against Cody Rhodes and now seemingly has only two other matches left in his contract.

Thus, all signs indicate Brock Lesnar is going on a hiatus after SummerSlam and may not return for the rest of the year. We will likely see Lesnar return on WWE television ahead of Royal Rumble to kickstart a feud and set up his match at WrestleMania 40.

It is worth noting that Brock has actively competed in Premium Live Events and appeared on shows since January this year. He started a brutal rivalry with Cody Rhodes that saw the two compete in three matches, including the final bout which took place at SummerSlam.

He has been on an entertaining run over the last couple of years, engaging more with fans who will surely miss the former Universal Champion during his absence. As things stand, we may not see him back in action for the rest of the year.

Brock Lesnar put Cody Rhodes over at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar evidently went the extra mile to make Cody Rhodes appear as one of the strongest superstars on RAW. He invested in the storyline and remained in character until their final match at SummerSlam. Following his loss, Lesnar shook Cody's hand, hugged him, and proudly presented The American Nightmare to the crowd.

Legendary commentator, Michael Cole noted that Brock Lesnar has never extended such a gesture to anyone in his career. The Beast previously admitted that he only wants to give back to the business by putting over the younger talents, as he did with Omos at WrestleMania 39 before signing a new deal.

Who should be Brock's next opponent according to you? Sound off in the comment section below.

