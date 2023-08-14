Gunther hits another impressive WWE milestone as Intercontinental Champion

Gunther has been one of WWE's most dominant champions in the modern era. Now, his historic reign with the Intercontinental Championship has just reached another monumental milestone.

The ring general arrived on the WWE main roster on SmackDown in April 2022. Less than two months later, he defeated Ricochet for the Intercontinental title. Since the victory, the leader of Imperium is yet to be defeated in singles competition, and he still has a tight grip on the title.

The title reign has outlasted feuds with the likes of Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and Drew Mcintyre, leading many fans to wonder if Gunther is on his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Four days ago on August 9th, the man formerly known as WALTER surpassed Pedro Morales to become the second-longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history at 424 days.

If he holds onto the title until September 8th, he will surpass The Honky Tonk Man's 35-year-old record of 454 days and become the longest-reigning champion in the title's history.

Gunther gives his thoughts on becoming WALTER again

Gunther previously wrestled under the ring name WALTER. He used the name on the independent scene and during his time in NXT UK, where he was the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion of all time.

The 35-year-old officially changed his name to Gunther on the January 18, 2022 edition of NXT.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the Austrian Superstar stated that he has no intention of being known as WALTER again:

"No. I think the progression and how everything happened was very good for me and for my career. We'll see what happens in the next years. There's still some room in my career to fill. That's [being called WALTER again] nothing I strive for at the moment." [6:47 – 7:08]

Do you think The Ring General should become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time? Let us know in the comments below!

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here