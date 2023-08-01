Major spoiler on Seth Rollins' future as World Heavyweight Champion? Exploring potential hint

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion, but his title reign looks to be in jeopardy. The Visionary will battle Finn Balor at SummerSlam, while the MITB winner and Balor's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest is lurking in the shadows for Rollins' coveted prize. It looks like WWE has dropped a major spoiler about The Visionary's future as champion.

WWE recently announced that they will be conducting an exclusive live event in India on September 8. The poster of the show features some exciting names, including Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Gunther. However, it has neither Finn Balor nor Damian Priest in it, which drops a subtle hint that Rollins might remain the World Heavyweight Champion by then.

Roman Reigns is also excluded from the poster for the Superstar Spectacle, which leaves room for speculation that he might miss the house show. WWE will look to feature at least one world champion from either of the two brands, which seemingly looks to be Seth Rollins.

The Visionary being advertised for India's live event is an indication that he will retain his championship at SummerSlam against Finn Balor. Moreover, with Superstar Spectacle taking place after Payback, it looks like The Visionary is not losing his title at the September 2 PLE either.

However, it is worth noting that none of the champions featured on the poster are shown with their titles. Thus, it looks too early to jump to a conclusion as the card is subject to change. It will be interesting to see how things shape up at SummerSlam.

Will Seth Rollins face the Demon King at SummerSlam?

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins' world title clash is seven years in the making, as the two men battled each other at SummerSlam 2016 for the Universal Championship. WWE has been hyping the ongoing feud, as both superstars have come full circle to where it all started.

Seven years ago, Balor brought back his alter ego, the Demon King, and conquered Rollins at SummerSlam. He will look to do the exact same thing at the same show to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Finn Balor's current character is vulnerable, as he already faced defeat at the hands of Rollins.

Therefore, the prospect of the return of Demon Balor in Detroit is very high, and WWE will look to make the most of it. The rivalry will come full circle in front of 50,000 fans in Detroit, as was The Demon King who faced Seth Rollins at SummerSlam seven years ago.

To bring this feud to a close, WWE should bring back Finn Balor's alter ego at the PLE. The Biggest Party of The Summer is just a few days away, and it will surely bring surprises and awe-striking moments.

