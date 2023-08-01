Seth Rollins open to working with WWE Superstar again after four years

Seth Rollins has been WWE's workhorse for the past two years. However, it's been a while since Rollins worked with his real-life wife, Becky Lynch, on television. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is open to working with Lynch again if the right story arises.

The relationship between Rollins and Lynch was finally acknowledged in a storyline involving Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans back in 2019. The real-life couple won the feud but have not worked together since.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Visionary opened up about the possibility of working with his wife again in the future.

"You know, if we did it now or in the future, it might be different, but I'm also fortunate that it's not a thing that we need to go to," Rollins said. "We're both just very strong individual characters and can carry stories individually on our own which is lovely. So if we go there again, I'd love to give it a second shot. I think there's a lot to it, but if we don't, we tried it, it didn't work, and we're still very happily married." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been dating since 2019 and were married on June 29, 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter named Roux in 2020.

Seth Rollins admits struggling with on-screen character during team-up with Becky Lynch

Before finding his stride as The Messiah and The Visionary, Seth Rollins was having an identity crisis when he won the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar. Rollins told SHAK Wrestling that there was a lot of self-doubt at the time.

"I was struggling. I didn't know who I was on screen, off screen," Rollins said. "I was going through a lot of self-doubt and depression. So for me, I was just kind of letting it all fly hoping something would stick, hoping I can catch on to something and I thought it would be good for all people involved." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Rollins turned himself into one of the best workers in WWE over the past two years. His character work has reached another level, and WWE rightfully rewarded him with the World Heavyweight Championship.

