Finn Balor to end Seth Rollins' title reign at SummerSlam 2023? WWE legend argues with a strong reason

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are seemingly in the last chapter of their intense rivalry, which will culminate at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The two have been at loggerheads for a while now and will battle for the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship. While many people are supporting Rollins to retain the title, WWE veteran Bully Ray has a different perspective.

During a recent episode of Busted Open, the WWE legend made some audacious claims against Seth Rollins. Bully Ray said that Rollins' title reign has not been up to the mark and has failed to carry the tag of "workhorse champion." Therefore, Bully said that Balor should put an end to The Visionary's reign at SummerSlam, as he believes Seth's time as champion has run out.

Moreover, the WWE veteran backed up his audacious comments, saying that Finn Balor winning the championship will unravel exciting things as his stablemate Damian Priest holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Balor and Rollins' feud is seven years in the making, as the two superstars crossed paths at SummerSlam seven years ago, where Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins.

Therefore, Bully Ray is hoping for the same outcome this time at the August extravaganza, as he feels history should repeat itself. He is rooting for The Prince to dethrone The Visionary and embark on a new direction as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Reasons why the Demon King must return against Seth Rollins

Finn Balor wrestled Seth Rollins in the semifinals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, where he faced defeat. Balor also squared off against the inaugural champion at Money in the Bank, where he was once again subjugated by The Visionary.

The two will clash once again at SummerSlam, and it's a huge opportunity for The Prince to avenge his losses. With Finn Balor failing every single time against The Visionary, it's the perfect time for him to summon his inner demons and bring back the Demon King at SummerSlam.

Balor's alter ego is the one who defeated Rollins seven years ago at the same premium live event, and therefore he could pull off the same thing this time at SummerSlam. Moreover, with Finn Balor suffering constant losses in his matches, he doesn't look credible enough to capture the World Heavyweight Championship right now.

Thus, it's indispensable for him to bring the Demon King to SummerSlam, who could possibly vanquish Seth Rollins. Besides, it will also revitalize the Demon persona of Balor, who has been suffering losses lately.

