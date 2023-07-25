Bray Wyatt to bring back the Demon after WWE return? Exploring potential first feud

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and reports of Bray Wyatt's return have been swirling all around the internet. According to a recent report from Xero News, Wyatt is likely to make his return at the Detroit spectacle and invade one of the three main event matches on the card.

There have been various speculations that the Eater of Worlds will prey upon Finn Balor during his match as his first victim. Moreover, there's a very good possibility that The Fiend will make his presence felt at SummerSlam and summon the Demon King following his attack on Balor.

This definitely looks plausible, and if it happens, it will blow the roof off the Ford Field stadium, keeping fans on their feet. The Fiend vs. Demon Balor is a feud fans have long waited to see. Finn Balor's alter ego was last seen at WrestleMania 39, and Bray Wyatt could potentially bring it back.

Not only will it kick off Wyatt's first feud following his much-anticipated return, but it will also capture the attention of the WWE Universe. Bray Wyatt's return will, therefore, invigorate the ongoing WWE product.

Interpreting how things can transpire with the return of Bray Wyatt

The Fiend can make his presence felt at SummerSlam

Finn Balor will lock horns with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship. With this being Balor's second opportunity, he is rumored to win the title, putting an end to Rollins' inaugural reign. Just as Balor will be celebrating his win standing in the middle of the ring, the lights of the entire arena could go out with a spooky sound.

Bray Wyatt's cryptic laugh could reverberate throughout the entire arena, which would wrap the ambiance of Ford Field in trepidation. The light will be back, and The Fiend could be seen standing just behind the newly crowned champion. As Finn Balor turns, Wyatt will wrap him up and hit the Sister Abigail to a thunderous reaction from over 50,000 fans.

If this happens, it will surely make fans go berserk, and will receive the loudest pop WWE has seen in recent times. After wreaking havoc on Finn Balor, The Fiend could likely stare at the Judgment Day member and tell him to bring back his alter ego, The Demon King. This would potentially be one of the best returns in WWE in the form of Bray Wyatt.

It could lead to a match between The Fiend and The Demon, which many believe to be a dream bout. Moreover, this will catapult the return of the leader of darkness in a way that will put him in the spotlight once again.

