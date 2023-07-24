3 reasons why Bray Wyatt needs to hunt down former ally at SummerSlam

With SummerSlam just around the corner, Bray Wyatt's return has become an inevitable phenomenon. There have been various rumors and speculations that have been circulating on the internet lately, teasing the return of the cult leader. Xero News recently reported that Wyatt will interfere in one of the three main event matches at the August spectacle.

According to its reports, Bray Wyatt is most likely to return to Detroit and prey upon his former ally Cody Rhodes in his match against Brock Lesnar. While this could be an interesting decision, it will surely create pandemonium at Ford Field, leaving fans flabbergasted. Let's look at three reasons Bray Wyatt needs to hunt down The American Nightmare at SummerSlam.

#3. To inject himself into a high-caliber feud

Despite his unfathomable hype last year, WWE miserably failed to capitalize on the return of Bray Wyatt. However, the company is making sure not to repeat its mistake this time and is planning to make his return a spectacular phenomenon. Therefore, Wyatt could most probably interfere in the match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar and make the former his victim.

It is indispensable for the Eater of Worlds to inject himself into a high-caliber feud that WWE failed to put him in following his return last year. Despite being the most hyped name in the company back in 2022, Wyatt was involved in a program with LA Knight, which the fans despised. Therefore, the creative is looking to put a veil on their mistakes and press the reboot button.

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the hottest things in WWE, and Bray Wyatt getting involved in a storyline with him will catapult both superstars' careers. Moreover, it will provide Wyatt with much-needed momentum on his return to the company. A feud with the American Nightmare can unravel stupendous things for the cult leader.

#2. To reinvigorate his heel persona

Bray Wyatt has played a heel persona throughout his career in WWE and has received unparalleled success with it. With time, his heel character lost its luster, as he used to receive cheers and support from fans. The former Wyatt Family leader should return to SummerSlam and attack Cody Rhodes, which will significantly help him revitalize his dark persona and get back his lost spark.

Rhodes is undeniably one of the biggest babyface superstars in WWE and receives thunderous reactions from the crowd, regardless of the arena. Therefore, there couldn't be any better way for a superstar to receive the loudest boos than by attacking The American Nightmare. It will rejuvenate Bray Wyatt's heel persona and reawaken the leader of darkness.

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most prominent stars in WWE and has enchanted fans with his mystifying aura throughout the years. Therefore, he could reinvigorate his heel persona yet again, attacking fan favorite Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The WWE Universe will be on the edge of their seats to witness the Eater of Worlds wrap Ford Field arena in trepidation.

#1. To catapult Cody Rhodes' red-hot momentum

Cody Rhodes is rumored to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 next year with a vision to finish his story. With Bray Wyatt being the hottest topic right now, he must return and be involved in a program with The American Nightmare in order to catapult his already elevated status.

Rhodes is in red-hot form right now, and WWE will make sure not to extinguish the fire anytime soon. Wyatt getting involved in a high-caliber feud with Cody will surely skyrocket his stock going into WrestleMania 40. Moreover, it will benefit both superstars and can unravel unimaginable things in their storylines.

Bray Wyatt returning and hunting down The American Nightmare at SummerSlam will surely make the fans go berserk. Besides, the thing that could leave the fans on their feet is if they get to behold the reincarnation of The Fiend. It will surely give rise to one of the loudest reactions in recent WWE history that will reverberate throughout Ford Field arena.

