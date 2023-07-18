Coincidence or purpose? Why is Cody Rhodes' WWE documentary releasing on July 31?

Cody Rhodes' most-awaited documentary has finally got its release date, as it will air on July 31 exclusively on Peacock and WWE Network.

The documentary "The American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes" will showcase the former AEW star's complete WWE journey. From a man who remained under his father's shadow to become one of the most prominent stars in pro wrestling, it will reflect Cody's unfathomable rise in the industry.

The news rang like a melody to the ears of the fans who had been waiting for this moment. However, just a day before the release, another significant event in pro wrestling will take place, which is close to the hearts of the Rhodes family. The Great American Bash will stream live in Peacock for the first time in 14 years on July 30.

It is a pro wrestling event that saw its genesis in the minds of WWE legend Dusty Rhodes. Therefore, it will be a monumental moment for Cody Rhodes and his family, and the company could have used this opportunity to release the documentary the following day on, July 31.

The documentary will shed light on The American Nightmare's WWE career, which saw him become the prodigal son.

Moreover, it will feature various WWE legends and highlight his astounding return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The documentary will unravel behind-the-scenes moments and take the fans on a breathtaking journey of The American Nightmare.

Has WWE found its next biggest babyface in the form of Cody Rhodes?

WWE has seen legends and icons who have been the faces of this industry for decades. Hulk Hogan was one of the company's biggest babyfaces and carried the promotion during its initial days. The torch was carried forward by John Cena, who redefined the landscape forever.

Cody Rhodes has been walking down the same path, and it looks like WWE has perhaps found its next biggest babyface of this company. Rhodes has been getting unparalleled support from the wrestling world since his return to the Stamford-based promotion. The thunderous reaction he has been receiving from fans each week has been getting louder than ever.

Rhodes' popularity is unfathomable and has been increasing significantly with each passing day. WWE veterans believe the company has found its next biggest babyface to match legends like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and John Cena.

The prodigal son has been carrying forward the legacy of his late father, Dusty Rhodes. He is walking in the footsteps of the WWE legend, moving forward with his father's unfulfilled dream to win the prestigious WWE Championship.

