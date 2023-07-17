Vince McMahon's special gesture for Cody Rhodes: What did the former WWE CEO do?

It's known that Cody Rhodes had a rocky relationship with WWE. The American Nightmare's departure in 2016 was due to creative differences and frustration with his character. Although this was the case, Vince McMahon still sought after him.

It was recently shared that Peacock will release a documentary titled American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. It will premiere on July 31 and tackle the WWE star's journey in the company and the wrestling industry in general. Names like Triple H, Kevin Owens, Brandi Rhodes, and more were featured in the trailer.

During the trailer, The Prizefighter revealed that before Cody's return on last year's WrestleMania, Vince McMahon did an incredible act by flying to Cody's house to get him back.

Cody departed from the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 and went on to wrestle in the independent circuit and then AEW. He returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he was successful against Seth Rollins.

What did Cody Rhodes demand from Vince McMahon before his WWE return?

Rhodes played Stardust before departing WWE in 2016

The former AEW star experienced a massive transformation in his character before and after his WWE departure. The massive improvement was noticed not only by fans but also by the likes of the 77-year-old.

Cody Rhodes revealed that when he met with Vince regarding his return, he demanded not to change a thing regarding his presentation and look. This included his logo, theme song, and elevator entrance.

"I was really, you know, I stood my ground. I said, 'I don't wanna change a thing about myself, including my song. I wanna have my elevator. I want all this.' And he said something, he goes, 'well, that's what we're buying. It's not broke.' And I thought, 'that feels good.' because I hadn't figured it out when I was here the first time. Everything was broke. And that was a nice feeling,"

Cody Rhodes' struggles in WWE are not done yet

The American Nightmare may have already overcome his differences with the company, but not with some of its superstars.

After WrestleMania 39, the RAW star has made an enemy against Brock Lesnar. A match between them happened in Backlash and Night of Champions. Both stars have a win against each other, and they're now looking to settle the score.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw After Brock Lesnar emerged to finally answer @CodyRhodes ’ Open Challenge last week, The American Nightmare challenges The Beast to a rematch at #SummerSlam

On this week's WWE Monday Night RAW, The Beast Incarnate will finally respond to the 38-year-old's challenge to a rubber match at SummerSlam 2023. It remains to be seen what could occur during the episode and if Lesnar will agree to finish their trilogy.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here