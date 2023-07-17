WWE RAW preview: 46-year-old star to return and attack Stephen Amell tonight?

Tonight's WWE RAW preview features the return of Canadian actor Stephen Amell, best known for his role as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in CW's series Arrow. He has also tried his hand at professional wrestling in the past in WWE. Unfortunately for the actor, his comeback may be spoiled by another returning star, Brock Lesnar.

Stephen Amell made his first appearance in the wrestling world in May 2015 on an episode of WWE RAW, wherein he confronted Stardust (Cody Rhodes). Although both stars later clashed in that year's SummerSlam, Cody with King Barrett and the actor with Neville, they formed a close friendship. Amell later appeared in ROH, All In, and AEW as well. He may have had successful outings in the sport, but that may not be his preview for the upcoming episode.

The July 17, 2023, episode of RAW will not only feature the return of Amell, but also the return of Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare previously challenged the latter in a match at SummerSlam, and The Beast has yet to respond. With this, the former UFC fighter could use the actor to his advantage to taunt Rhodes or even pick out the stipulation for their match.

What is the reason for Stephen Amell's return to WWE RAW?

Stephen Amell on his latest WWE appearance

It has been eight years since the Arrow star stepped inside a WWE ring, but his interest in the company and sport has not dwindled. Interestingly, he managed to combine his wrestling with his current project.

Stephen Amell's most current project is Heels, a series about professional wrestling. The second season will air on July 28, 2023, and his visit to WWE RAW could be to promote the show.

"We have talked about various avenues for promoting the second season of the show," Amell said. "I mean, obviously we're a little less than two months away from it coming out, so we still have a little bit of time, but we're kicking around some ideas. Obviously if Cody was still with AEW, it'd be pretty cut and dry that we would do something with AEW. Now we got (Punk), who's on the show with AEW. We got Cody back in WWE. So I have a connection with Phil. I have a connection with Cody."

WWE RAW preview: What else is in store for tonight's show?

Besides the returns of Stephen and Brock, multiple matches have been planned for tonight's WWE RAW episode.

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Alpha Academy will battle The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match, and finally, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will fight Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

However, it remains to be seen what else is in store for tonight's showcase.

