Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It's the third-last episode of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam 2023, and things are heating up as five matches and segments have been announced beforehand.

It's going to be a stacked episode with a big main event, so without wasting much time, let's get right into what you need to look forward to on the red brand tonight:

#6. Brock Lesnar is back on RAW to answer Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam challenge

The American Nightmare laid out a big challenge for SummerSlam

Last week on RAW, Cody Rhodes issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a rubber match at SummerSlam 2023.

The two are now 1-1, with Cody getting the win at Backlash while Brock Lesnar got the win at Night of Champions by making The American Nightmare pass out (along with having an unfair advantage before the match).

When The Beast returned to get a sneaky attack on Cody, the American Nightmare humiliated him and stood tall before he called him out for their trilogy match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Lesnar will return this week to answer the challenge. While we know the match will be made official, what will he do to try and get one over Cody again?

#5. Gunther faces Matt Riddle with the rest of Imperium banned from ringside

The Intercontinental Champion faces Riddle in a rematch

Drew McIntyre has been a key ally to Matt Riddle in his battle against Gunther and Imperium. Last week, McIntyre and Riddle defeated the duo of Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, with Vinci taking a Claymore Kick.

This week, Matt Riddle will face Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a rematch from Money in the Bank 2023, and it will be interesting to see how things play out as both Vinci and Kaiser are banned from ringside.

Will they make their presence known anyway?

#4. The Women's Tag Team Titles are on the line!

Will Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville pull off an upset?

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green became the number one contenders to the Women's Tag Team Championships a couple of weeks ago. Last week, they defeated the duo of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter through less-than-honest means to gain momentum while the tag team champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan sat at ringside.

The title clash will happen tonight. Will the rising Chelsea Green help Sonya Deville taste her first bit of Championship success in WWE?

#3. Will Ricochet vs. Logan Paul finally be confirmed for SummerSlam?

Logan Paul blamed Ricochet for not winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, and it instantly set up a rivalry between the two.

Last week on RAW, The Maverick made an appearance, and Ricochet hit an impressive flip before Logan Paul told him that while it would make for a good TikTok moment, he wasn't a TikToker.

One thing is for sure - the inevitable SummerSlam clash will be filled with incredible moments and at least 3-4 viral ones. Will the bout become official tonight? Wait and see!

#2. A huge Viking Rules match will take place

Maxxine Dupri's graduation ceremony last week was interrupted by The Viking Raiders and Valhalla, and it will lead to a Viking Rules match between the two teams this week.

Maxxine seems to have Valhalla's number, although the Raiders and Alpha Academy have been exchanging wins. Will The Viking Rules match prove to be too much for Chad Gable and Otis, or will they succeed?

#1. Seth Rollins takes on "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a big main-event rematch

The Visionary faces an old foe who he can't seem to get rid of

Last week on RAW, the scheduled bout between Seth Rollins and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio ended in a DQ, setting up a main event featuring Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day.

It was The Judgment Day who got the win as Balor regained some momentum, possibly setting himself up for a SummerSlam rematch against The Visionary. But what will happen when Dominik Mysterio faces Rollins again? Tune in to RAW to find out!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here