Why did WWE break up The Wyatt Family? Deep dive amid The Undertaker's recent comments

The Wyatt Family was perhaps one of the most intriguing and spooky factions WWE has ever had. The Undertaker recently shed light on Bray Wyatt and his appalling faction.

The Deadman, who himself had a spine-chilling persona during his time in WWE, eulogized Wyatt and his unfathomable gimmick. The Undertaker said the company shouldn't have dispersed The Wyatt Family as he believed Bray's Eater of Worlds persona was his most authentic one.

The WWE Hall of Famer also felt that the company dug a grave for itself with The Fiend character, as its limitations hindered Bray Wyatt's potential. Moreover, The Phenom commended Wyatt and his dedication to his character. He stated that the company should bring back Wyatt immediately and believed that the promotion has yet to harness his full potential.

WWE's decision to break Bray Wyatt's faction during the 2016 Draft left fans perplexed and crestfallen. While there is no report on why the company split up the uncanny faction but it looked like there were plans to give the superstars a singles push. Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan were drafted to SmackDown, whereas Braun Strowman was drafted to RAW.

The company had plans to unravel newfangled ideas for the Wyatt Family members, which could be one reason for breaking up the popular faction. Needless to say, all the members of the group achieved tremendous success in their pro wrestling careers.

Exploring aspects of The Wyatt Family reunion

Bray Wyatt is expected to make his return to WWE television soon. There have been various rumors surfacing that the company could reunite The Wyatt Family, bringing back Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman. That could actually prove to be an incredible decision, as the return of the faction will bring back memories for the fans.

Moreover, it will also be a fresh breath of air for Bray Wyatt, who has been struggling to revamp himself. Despite his unfathomable hype, WWE failed to cash in on the opportunity of Wyatt's return last year. Therefore, bringing back the sinister faction could actually prove to be the best decision for the company.

In addition, the uncanny faction's return will attract eyeballs to the product and revitalize the tag team division. It will unravel many incredible storylines on the main roster with the current superstars and factions. Therefore, WWE should pull the trigger and bring back The Wyatt Family.

