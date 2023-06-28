Create

Bray Wyatt could finally return to WWE and join massively popular stable, thinks Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jun 28, 2023 11:13 IST
Bray Wyatt is one of WWE's most creative performers.

Bill Apter recently spoke about the possibility of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE and becoming a member of the uber-popular Judgment Day.

Wyatt has been absent from WWE's programming for over four months. He was set to have a match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but it was scrapped after The Eater of the Worlds was pulled from TV. Earlier, Bray Wyatt was released from the promotion in 2021. However, once Triple H came into power, he brought Wyatt back in September 2022 amid much fanfare.

The initial hype died down due to fans struggling to stay invested in his Uncle Howdy storyline. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter pitched an intriguing idea for the 36-year-old's return. The veteran journalist suggested the former WWE Champion become a member of The Judgment Day upon his return.

"How about bringing Bray Wyatt back into The Judgment Day?" said Bill Apter. [28:18 - 28:21]

Furthermore, the Hall of Famer journalist stated that the entire Wyatt Family should reassemble and align with The Judgment Day on RAW.

"Put [The Wyatt Family] them in the Judgment Day, yeah," added Apter. [28:30 -28:32]

Bray Wyatt is reportedly set to make his WWE return

If a recent report is anything to go by, WWE has plans to bring the former Universal Champion back into the fold soon.

IF Bray Wyatt is on his way backI would love The Fiend to come back too, The Fiend's debut at SummerSlam 2019 was amazingThe Fiend at SummerSlam this year could be amazing too. Fiend vs Seth, Fiend vs Kross, Fiend vs Demon Finn, Either way I'm ready for Bray's return to WWE. https://t.co/nu9848ObVy

It was noted that the 36-year-old was expected to perform on the RAW brand and that the company was hoping he would compete at SummerSlam 2023.

While there are mere rumors for now, it's safe to say Wyatt's return to become a major talking about among fans if it materializes and could further boost ratings.

What do you make of Bill Apter's pitch about Wyatt joining The Judgment Day in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

