Bray Wyatt's incomplete WrestleMania feud to turn into faction warfare after SummerSlam? Exploring potential direction

Bray Wyatt's abrupt exit ahead of WrestleMania 39 had a detrimental effect on various plans and storylines. He was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at the Showcase of the Immortals, but plans were eventually scrapped. Since then, fans haven't gotten a glimpse of Wyatt on WWE television.

However, it appears that rumors of Bray Wyatt making his much-anticipated return to the company are starting to gather pace. The Eater of Worlds is reported to resume his storyline with Bobby Lashley after his return. There could be a twist in it, as WWE might potentially be looking to turn this feud with Lashley into faction warfare.

There have been various reports that WWE is considering introducing a new faction for Bray Wyatt upon his return. It was already in the plans and was about to be implemented before he went on hiatus. Therefore, WWE could be looking to follow the same blueprint and debut Wyatt's new faction once he makes his comeback.

On the other hand, Bobby Lashley is rumored to form a new faction along with The Street Profits, and fans got a glimpse of it on SmackDown. Therefore, if WWE plans on resuming the WrestleMania feud between Lashley and Wyatt, it could very well turn into faction warfare.

Potential hint of Bray Wyatt returning with a new faction

WWE 2K23 Bray Wyatt's DLC pack

WWE had huge plans for the former Universal Champion around WrestleMania 39, and the company gave a glimpse of it in his cryptic storyline. According to reports, WWE's creative team had plans to introduce enigmatic characters for Wyatt's new faction. Uncle Howdy was just the first piece of the puzzle.

With the reports of his return emerging, WWE could have started to tease his new faction and give hints about the 36-year-old's new storyline. WWE 2K23 recently revealed Bray Wyatt's DLC pack, which contains a few interesting names on its cover. It might potentially be a hint of the superstars that will be part of his new stable.

Joe Gacy, Valhalla, and Blair Davenport are a few names that are featured on the cover and could likely be members of the new faction led by Bray.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Wyatt and when he will make his much-awaited return.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars