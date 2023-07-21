Bray Wyatt finally breaks silence on social media amid lengthy WWE absence

Bray Wyatt has kept a low profile during his hiatus from WWE due to an "undisclosed illness." However, the former Universal Champion recently sent out a message on social media.

The Eater of the Worlds returned to the Stamford-based promotion with much hype behind him. However, his second stint with the company has been lackluster.

Bray has wrestled in just one televised match since return. He looked set to clash with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but the plans were nixed after the former was sidelined due to undisclosed reasons. It was later reported that the reason for Bray's absence is illness.

While the star may be unavailable for in-ring action, WWE and 2K recently announced a new Revel with Wyatt DLC pack for WWE 2K23. The pack featured the addition of several wrestlers, including include Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

The Eater of the Worlds took to Twitter for the first time in a while to promote the pack, posting the circle emoticon he often uses in his cryptic posts.

WWE reportedly had huge plans in store for Bray Wyatt before his hiatus

Bray Wyatt is one of the most intriguing and mysterious characters in pro wrestling today. While the star has failed to live up to his hype so far, things could have been different had he not been sidelined to health issues.

It was recently reported that Triple H and Co. planned to add multiple members to the former Universal Champion's potential new stable, consisting of Uncle Howdy. The two names that were discussed to work with Bray were Eric Young and Alexa Bliss, with the plans supposed to kick in after WrestleMania 39. However, Wyatt's sudden disappearance led to a change in plans.

There is still no confirmation on Bray Wyatt's return, with different sources reporting conflicting news. Fans will be hoping for the Eater of the Worlds to return soon and finally live up to the hype surrounding him.

Who do you think Wyatt should feud with upon his return? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!