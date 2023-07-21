Bray Wyatt returning to WWE at SummerSlam? Exploring potential hint

Bray Wyatt's return has been a difficult scenario to envisage, as there have been conflicting reports about him since he went on hiatus earlier this year. With SummerSlam just around the corner, Wyatt's situation has been a hot topic for wrestling fans.

However, it looks like WWE has finally started to tease things that might hint at the return of The Eater of Worlds at SummerSlam 2023. WWE 2K23 recently revealed Bray Wyatt's DLC pack, "Revel with Wyatt," during a press conference.

The most interesting part was that Bray himself posted a video of it on Twitter, adding to fans' excitement. Aside from that, it was the first thing that Bray has tweeted in a long time, and thus it left fans speculating. WWE Superstars often do such things before making their long-awaited returns.

This has been the inevitable pattern of WWE to hype things up, and therefore, this could be a potential hint about his return at SummerSlam. Moreover, WWE has been keeping Bray Wyatt's 2K23 character in the limelight lately. This also postulates that the former leader of the Wyatt Family will soon be part of the active roster.

The 2K23 DLC pack provides a subtle hint of the return of Bray Wyatt

One of the notable aspects of the DLC pack is its characters, which also gave a subtle hint about what might be on the horizon. The video that Bray posted on his Twitter handle features some surprising faces from all three rosters. The cover of "Revel with Wyatt" includes Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, Valhalla, Joe Gacy, and Blair Davenport.

Although it's just a DLC pack from 2K23, it might be a hint at future storylines that are yet to take shape. In posting this, Bray may be teasing a possible faction that he could make his return with. There have been various reports in the past that WWE was planning to build a faction for The Eater of Worlds, after all.

Therefore, it could finally come to fruition this time with the return of Wyatt on WWE television. The company reportedly had some huge plans for the 36-year-old after WrestleMania 39. However, things were sidelined due to his abrupt hiatus, and his match against Bobby Lashley was scrapped as well.

It appears that the company is looking for a bigger stage in order to bring Bray Wyatt back to WWE with some riveting storylines. The 2K23 DLC pack might have shed light on the potential storylines that could unfold with Wyatt's WWE return.