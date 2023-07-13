Does Seth Rollins love Roman Reigns? Get ready to be amazed

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are arguably the two biggest WWE stars of this generation. Debuting together as part of The Shield, they went on to achieve unparalleled success in their careers. The two juggernauts have a long history and have crossed paths a number of times. While speaking with Corey Graves, Rollins shed light on his perspective on Roman Reigns.

The Visionary revealed that he loves Roman Reigns as Reigns was always there for him even when everyone else turned their backs. Rollins stated that he has incredible admiration for his Shield brother and will always love him for everything he has done. However, Seth also expressed that he does not like Roman Reigns for the obnoxious person he has become.

The World Heavyweight Champion criticized Reigns for being a part-time champion who has been curtailing opportunities for other superstars. Therefore, Rollins emphasized that he does not have an ounce of respect for The Tribal Chief and believes that Roman is engulfed by his own ego and has become a despicable champion.

Although Seth Rollins will always cherish his relationship with his Shield brother, he feels that Roman Reigns has become a narcissist. Moreover, the 38-year-old has held the title hostage rather than being a fighting champion. Rollins cites these as the reasons he lost all respect for Roman.

The prospect of Seth Rollins clashing with Roman Reigns in the future

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns with their respective titles

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a long history and have crossed paths several times on the main roster. The last time The Visionary locked horns with Reigns was at the Royal Rumble in 2022. However, their last encounter ended in controversial fashion, leaving fans discontent.

It is inevitable that the two superstars will once again cross paths on the main roster. The prospect of it happening this year is very low, as both are currently on different brands. However, Rollins and Reigns will most likely clash in the future as WWE will undoubtedly look to book this high-caliber feud on a bigger stage.

Besides, Seth is the only person that the Tribal Chief could not subjugate in his indomitable title reign. Therefore, there is a very good chance that The Visionary will face Roman Reigns for his championship once again before the latter loses his title. It is one of the most anticipated bouts for the WWE Universe.

Furthermore, the prospect of Seth Rollins dethroning Roman Reigns and ending his invincible title reign cannot be ruled out. Only time will tell how WWE writes the next chapter between the two Shield brothers.

