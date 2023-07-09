Seth Rollins to lose his World Heavyweight Championship to an 18-year veteran at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring potential swerve 

Seth Rollins has had an impressive run as the World Heavyweight Champion since winning the title at WWE Night of Champions. The Visionary recently retained his championship against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. However, Rollins could drop his title to Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2023.

For those unaware, it was reported earlier that Seth Rollins could have a short title reign, potentially dropping the World Heavyweight Championship at the Biggest WWE Event of the Summer. The report further reveals that the current plan is to have the Men's Money in the Bank winner successfully cash in his briefcase on a main title at SummerSlam this year.

Given the recent reports, the odds of Damian Priest dethroning Rollins at SummerSlam 2023 can't be ruled out. The company could have The Archer of Infamy successfully cash in his coveted briefcase on The Visionary to become the new World Heavyweight Champion on August 5.

This potential twist would certainly add that surprise element to the PLE, leaving fans' mouths wide open. Moreover, Priest winning the World title would skyrocket his career to new heights, establishing him as a legit star on the main roster.

WWE has been teasing Damian Preist's ouster from The Judgment Day

Things aren't going smoothly in The Judgment Day, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor have failed to operate on the same page in the last few weeks.

As you may know, Priest's interference seemingly cost Balor a win against Rollins at WWE MITB. However, during the post-show press conference, The Archer of Infamy claimed that all was good between them.

"Sometimes there are misunderstandings. To be fair, we’ve had a few lately. As far as Judgment Day is concerned, we’re brothers, and everything is good. I think he wasn’t sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn’t the goal, it wasn’t an idea of mine, I did not want to do that. If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in and I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way but I can’t control that. Finn had the match won but he just didn’t win, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

However, their differences were once again displayed on the post-MITB episode of WWE RAW after Damian Priest failed to cash in on Rollins due to Finn Balor's interference. The Prince showed up to attack The Visionary just when Priest was about to cash in, which resulted in Rollins escaping.

Given the recent friction between the duo, fans have been speculating that Priest's days could be numbered in the heel faction. It would not be surprising if Balor coerces the entire faction to turn on The Archer of Infamy in the coming days.

Should Damian Preist dethrone Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

