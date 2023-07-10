Damian Priest may have the perfect SummerSlam plan for his Money in the Bank cash-in

Damian Priest could be setting up the perfect plan to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam next month in Detroit.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 took place this last Saturday at The 02 Arena in London. It was an eventful night for The Judgment Day but for all the wrong reasons.

Damian Priest shocked the world by winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in the first bout of the premium live event. However, he made his way ringside during Finn Balor's World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins at the premium live event. Priest ultimately wound up distracting Balor, and Seth was able to escape Money in the Bank with a victory.

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, Damian almost cashed in on Seth Rollins, but Finn Balor attacked The Visionary to spoil his opportunity. The tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest could drive The Judgment Day apart, but The Archer of Infamy could have something else up his sleeve.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will likely battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam next month. While everyone is expecting Damian to cash in on Seth Rollins, he could be planning on getting involved in the match between Jey and Roman at SummerSlam.

The rivalry between Reigns and Jey has gotten deeply personal, and the two superstars will enter the title match trying to hurt each other. Priest could wait until a winner is decided, only to pick the bones of the victor to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2023.

Damian Priest claims it was a lack of communication that led to The Judgment Day arguing on WWE RAW

While many fans believe that things are going south for The Judgment Day, Damian Priest thinks that it was just miscommunication that led to the dispute on RAW.

Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio in the main event of last week's RAW. After the match, Priest and Mysterio attacked the champion, and Damian appeared poised to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, Finn Balor's poorly timed attack removed that possibility and led to The Judgment Day members having a shouting match as RAW went off the air.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Damian claimed that it was just a lack of communication within the group and everything will be fine.

"Unfortunately, Finn came out and I wasn't expecting that. It was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing (MITB contract) if I want to, so I'm going to be patient," he added.

The 40-year-old has the opportunity of a lifetime in front of him after winning the Money in the Bank contract. It will be interesting to see which champion Damian Priest decides to cash in on down the line.

Would you like to see Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

