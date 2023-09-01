Roman Reigns to break WWE Legend's 46-year-old record soon? Days as champion explored

Ever since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable. He has been breaking records and inscribing his name in the pages of history. His monumental run has made its way onto the elite list of longest championship reigns in WWE history.

The Tribal Chief has vanquished many opponents and shattered many records during his championship run. He is currently on the verge of surpassing a milestone set by WWE legend Bruno Sammartino 46 years ago. In his second reign with the WWWF Championship, the Hall of Famer held the title for a staggering 1,237 days.

This is an iconic feat that has been rarely matched since Sammartino lost the title in 1977. However, Roman Reigns is nearing the milestone at breakneck speed, and it's just a matter of time before he conquers this legendary feat. August 31, 2023, marks Roman's 1,095th day as champion.

At this rate, The Tribal Chief will surpass Bruno Sammartino's legendary 1,237-day title reign on January 21, 2024. If it happens, Reigns will climb up to the 4th spot in the elite list of superstars to have the longest title reigns in the history of WWE.

He will include his name along with three legends that rest at the summit - Hulk Hogan (1,474 days), Bob Backlund (2,135), and Bruno Sammartino (2,803). There's no doubt that Roman Reigns has been carving his legacy and rewriting the pages of history in golden letters.

Will Roman Reigns lose the championship at WrestleMania 40?

Over the last three years, The Tribal Chief has headlined three consecutive editions of WrestleMania as the champion. It is indeed an astounding feat that personifies his greatness and sheer dominance.

There have been rumors that Roman Reigns might lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next year at WrestleMania 40. Well, the possibility of it happening completely depends on WWE and who Reigns' opponent next year will be.

Cody Rhodes is the name that is currently rumored to face the Undisputed Champion next year at the Showcase of the Immortals. If it actually happens, Reigns could possibly be on the losing side this time.

As this will be the second chapter between the two superstars, WWE cannot afford to let Cody lose yet again. Therefore, there's a very good possibility that Roman will lose the title at WrestleMania 40 if he faces The American Nightmare.

On the other hand, if WWE plans to make Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan's iconic 1,417-day reign, then WrestleMania 40 won't be the endgame for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.