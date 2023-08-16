Roman Reigns to undergo a massive transition in WWE? Exploring potential reasons

Roman Reigns has been portraying his heel persona to perfection since returning in 2020. One of the elements of his nefarious character is the heel tactics he uses to win his bouts. The finishes of his matches often remain controversial, as he always wins via ringside interference.

According to a report from Xero News, WWE is contemplating a massive transition in Roman Reigns' current persona. The report states that The Tribal Chief will soon start winning his matches in a clean fashion, unlike what he has been doing with his current gimmick.

One of the potential reasons behind this is that WWE might be looking to book Roman Reigns' character as a dominant heel who has the capability to win his matches on his own, similar to Gunther. Roman has been lacking in that aspect during his matches, which many believe is undermining his character.

Another major reason might be that WWE is planning Roman's babyface turn in the near future. Therefore, the company is likely eradicating the elements of his heel persona one by one. Making him win his matches cleanly could be the first step towards that big project WWE has in store.

Whatever the case, Reigns will likely undergo a significant change, which will add a different layer to his ongoing character. It looks inevitable, as The Bloodline has already collapsed, and it's just a matter of time before Solo Sikoa leaves The Tribal Chief alone on his island of relevancy.

Is it the perfect time to turn Roman Reigns into a babyface?

Roman's heel turn has transcended the barriers of success as it gave rise to some of the most iconic segments and storylines in WWE. However, it's inevitable that he will revert to his babyface character at some point.

Roman Reigns has been holding the Universal Championship for more than three years now, and throughout that time, fans have seen him in his heel persona. Therefore, WWE must give him a babyface run before ending his unprecedented championship reign.

If the company is contemplating keeping him champion for another year, this looks like the perfect time to make a change in his character. Roman's final run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his babyface persona is something that could do miraculous things.

The Tribal Chief has already done nearly everything there is to do as a villain. Thus, it will be a perfect payoff for Roman Reigns to enjoy the last few months of his iconic title reign as a babyface, receiving thunderous cheers from the fans.

