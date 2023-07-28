Did WWE sow the seeds for a Roman Reigns' babyface run? Potential hint explored

Ever since returning at SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns has been on an unprecedented heel run. His heel persona has catapulted his WWE career and propelled him to become one of the biggest stars of this generation. However, it looks like WWE has started to sow seeds to revert The Tribal Chief to his babyface character once again.

During the entire Bloodline saga, WWE has been portraying Roman Reigns as a man who has been constantly betrayed by his beloved ones. It all began with Sami Zayn, whom Roman once gave shelter to in the faction, only to end up being betrayed by him. The same trend was being followed when his own cousin, Jimmy Uso, turned on The Tribal Chief, leaving him shattered.

Moreover, Jey Uso, whom Reigns groomed to be Main Event Uso, eventually betrayed him soon after. Throughout the storyline, WWE has been depicting Roman as an unlucky man in order to get sympathy from the fans. This could potentially be a hint that the company is contemplating turning him into a babyface superstar once again.

The Bloodline has seen its end, and it's just a matter of time before Solo Sikoa betrays him and The Tribal Chief is left all alone on his island of relevancy. He will be a desolated man with whom the WWE Universe will start to empathize. This will likely be the moment when WWE embarks on a new direction for Roman Reigns by turning him into a babyface.

WWE teased another hint for Roman Reigns' babyface run at SmackDown

On the July 21 episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were involved in a rules of engagement segment, where the latter revealed that they would battle in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam. On hearing about it, Roman's frame of mind was completely changed, and he respectfully proceeded with the entire segment.

For a heel superstar like Reigns, who has always trash-talked his opponents, it was very outlandish to envisage him respectfully interacting with Jey Uso. Moreover, he shared a moment of respect with his opponent by bowing their heads together ahead of the match. This could be a potential hint of a change in character for The Tribal Chief.

Furthermore, while leaving the ring, Solo Sikoa planned to attack Jey Uso, which Roman Reigns stopped himself. He didn't want to see his opponent get attacked, which was clearly an odd symptom of his heel persona. It looks like WWE has indeed started to sow seeds for a potential babyface run of The Tribal Chief in the near future.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023