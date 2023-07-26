Jey Uso might dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023 only to immediately drop the title to 40-year-old star, according to legend (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the possibility of Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Jey Uso after he defeats Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Since unhooking the MITB briefcase earlier this month, Priest has become one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Though he's hinted at cashing in his contract on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on RAW, he has made it known he also has his eyes on Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter presented an intriguing scenario for Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2023.

Apter explained that first, Jimmy Uso would come to the aid of his brother Jey Uso to dethrone Roman Reigns. He added that following this, Damian Priest will show up to capitalize on a weakened Jey and cash in the contract to win the title.

"Think about this. SummerSlam. Jey Uso is getting killed by Roman Reigns, and all of a sudden, out of the hospital, here comes Jimmy. Jimmy interferes, and Jey wins the title. Damian Priest sees the injured Jey Uso there because he was getting killed until his brother helped him and cashes in and takes the belt," said Bill Apter. [27:38 - 28:02]

Check out the full video below:

Tommy Dreamer wants Samoan family elders to be present during Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' match

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer stated that he wanted to see other members of the Samoan family be part of the audience during Jey and Reigns' match at SummerSlam 2023.

He mentioned Afa, Sika, Rikishi, and Tamina among those who could be present during the bout.

"I would like to see a lot of the elders there. I would love to see Afa and Sika there. I would load up as many former WWE Superstars. I would love to see The Rock's mom there." Dreamer continued, "I'd like to see Tamina brought back, I mean brought back to television, she's still with the company. Tonga kid, Sami, Rikishi. I mean, Rikishi is a key part of this as well because of the boys, his sons. It's gonna be a big moment. That's what I'd like to see, sort of a Game of Thrones, sitting in giant chairs, watching it. Have to bow to the elders before you get into the match. Something to that effect I think would be a cool thing."

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



WWE have sold over

𝟰𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬 tickets for the show next weekend.



(WOR) Ticket sales for #SummerSlam have picked up in a big way since WWE announced Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.WWE have sold over𝟰𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬 tickets for the show next weekend.(WOR) pic.twitter.com/TRXhZCg73y

Regardless of who wins, it's safe to say Roman Reigns and Jey Uso would leave no stone unturned to have a match that could surpass their previous clashes.

What do you make of Bill Apter's pitch about Damian Priest winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here