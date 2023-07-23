Former WWE star shares idea for "Game of Thrones" setting for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SumerSlam

Former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer feels a gathering of the Elders in the audience would be great for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.

The main event of SummerSlam will be a Tribal Combat between Roman and his cousin for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match was made this past Friday on SmackDown when the two competitors met to discuss the Rules of Engagement.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that he would like to see other members of the Samoan family be part of the audience. He explained how the Elders being present for the matchup would lend more credibility to the Tribal Combat stipulation.

"I would like to see a lot of the Elders there. I would love to see Afa and Sika there. I would load up as many former WWE superstars. I would love to see The Rock's mom there." Dreamer continued, "I'd like to see Tamina brought back, I mean brought back to television, she's still with the company. Tonga kid, Sami, Rikishi. I mean, Rikishi is a key part of this as well because of the boys, his sons. It's gonna be a big moment. That's what I'd like to see, sort of a Game of Thrones, sitting in giant chairs, watching it. Have to bow to the Elders before you get into the match. Something to that effect I think would be a cool thing."

Roman Reigns has been the champion for over 1055 days

It seems more and more difficult to defeat Roman Reigns with every passing day. The Tribal Chief has been reigning as the champion for well over a thousand days and is one of the longest-reigning champions in the company's history.

Roman recently surpassed Pedro Morales' reign of 1027 days. Only the likes of Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino have held the title longer than the Tribal Chief at this point.

It will be interesting to see how the Tribal Combat pans out for the champion. The fact that Jey Uso pinned him at WWE Money in the Bank will definitely be at the back of the champ's mind.

Do you think Roman Reigns will emerge supreme once again? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

