49-year-old WWE star to retire at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing retirement amid rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is nearing the final days of his career, as he does not have much fuel left in his tank. There have been various rumors lately about his imminent retirement, and fans have been wondering whether WrestleMania 40 will be the place where the WWE legend finally hangs up his boots.

WrestleMania is considered the hallowed ground of pro wrestling, where superstars and legends dream of ending their careers. Therefore, the 40th edition of The Showcase of the Immortals next year looks to be the perfect place for Edge to end the final chapter of his illustrious career.

However, it looks dubious and might not happen next year at the Philadelphia extravaganza. During various interviews in the past, The Rated-R Superstar expressed his desire to have his retirement in Toronto in front of his home crowd in Canada.

Therefore, WrestleMania 40 does not look like the place where the Hall of Famer will wrap up his career. The sole purpose of his return to pro wrestling was to end his career on his own terms. Thus, Edge will likely end his journey on a high note in front of his hometown crowd.

Decoding the possible time of Edge's retirement from WWE

The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE in 2020 after nine years, driving the wrestling world berserk. He made his comeback to fulfill a dream, and this is to end his career on a positive note.

The company has been conducting multiple PLEs outside of the United States in recent times. Therefore, the Hall of Famer wrestling his retirement match in Toronto does not look implausible. WWE has had several shows in Canada, including televised and non-televised events. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before WWE organizes a premium live event in Toronto.

However, the prospect of it happening this year looks far-fetched. Quite possibly, the company will hold an event in Toronto next year, where Edge can finally bid adieu to his pro wrestling career. It will likely be after WrestleMania 40, as the company might have huge plans for The Rated-R Superstar at The Show of Shows.

Edge also revealed in various interviews that he does not have much fuel left in his tank and that the end of his career is just on the horizon. Therefore, he could possibly retire after WrestleMania 40 at a premium live event that will be held in Toronto.

It will be the perfect place for him to close the last chapter of his venerated and illustrious pro wrestling career.

