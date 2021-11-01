5 Times Edge Made History in WWE

Edge has accomplished plenty throughout his WWE career. From Hall of Famer to World Champion, there’s not much left for him to do in the WWE. After his return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, fans were given a rare opportunity to watch him inside a wrestling ring again after an untimely retirement. It gave him something wrestlers only dream of: a second chance; a second chance to go out on his own terms.

Edge is still making history in his second run in the WWE, as he’s still a fan favorite due to his connection to years past and his obvious skill inside of the ring. From main-eventing WrestleMania, to having “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” with Randy Orton, Edge is still setting records and accomplishing plenty. We can only hope that he doesn’t slow down anytime soon.

With still so much on the horizon for Edge, we’re going to take a look back at five times that Edge made history:

#5 Edge & Christian made Tag Team history alongside the Hardy Boyz

Alongside friend/brother Christian, Edge faced off against Matt and Jeff Hardy in the first-ever tag team ladder match. The ladder match, oddly enough, wasn’t for any title or championship, it was the culmination of the Terri Invitational Tournament. The winner of the tournament would receive $100,000 and Terri’s managerial services.

Just like how Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon made history four years prior with the first ever ladder match on WWE pay-per-view, Edge and Christian fought The Hardy Boyz in an outstanding affair to create a tag team classic. They proved that the ladder match was the domain for multi-man matches.

Edge and Christian would lose, but winners and losers didn’t matter in that match, because it was so good that it elevated all of the performers together. All four men would go on to have long and successful careers after this match.

