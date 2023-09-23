Potential update on John Cena's WWE future - Reports

There has been a potential update in regards to John Cena's status with WWE moving forward.

John Cena returned to the company during the Hollywood writers' strike and is scheduled to be making an appearance tonight on the blue brand. The Cenation Leader is rumored to be a part of a massive tag team match on tonight's SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona.

Answering questions from the Mailbag on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp commented on John Cena's status in WWE. The 46-year-old reportedly was available to return to the company due to the writers' strike in Hollywood but that could be coming to an end soon.

Sean Ross Sapp noted that the company does not have any concerns about Cena not fulfilling his dates if the strike came to an end. Sapp added that the company expects the veteran to make all of the dates that he has already committed to in the weeks ahead.

Expand Tweet

John Cena sends message to Dolph Ziggler following his WWE release

John Cena praised Dolph Ziggler following his shocking release by the company yesterday.

WWE released a bunch of superstars from the main roster and NXT yesterday after the merger with UFC became official. Dolph Ziggler was a part of the cuts, and the 43-year-old put together a remarkable resume during his time with the company.

Cena took to social media following Ziggler's release and noted that The Showoff had competed in 1,554 matches during his career. The 16-time world champion tagged Ziggler in the post and showed him respect as seen in his message below.

Expand Tweet

Cena has not competed in a televised match in WWE since his loss to Austin Theory in the opening match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It will be fascinating to see if he winds up competing in a match on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Who would you like to see face Cena in a match before he heads back to Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star