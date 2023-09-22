Huge John Cena match set to take place on WWE SmackDown - Reports

John Cena is set to wrestle in his first televised match since returning to WWE a few weeks back. As per a new report, the 16-time World Champion will team up with AJ Styles to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on tonight's SmackDown.

Both Styles and Cena have been involved in a program with The Bloodline duo over the last few weeks. The Cenation Leader was helped by his former rival on the blue brand last Friday after he was outnumbered by Solo and Jimmy.

PWInsider has now reported that all four men will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso's status with The Bloodline has been up in the air since SummerSlam. While the former Tag Team Champion earlier stated that he wanted nothing to do with Roman Reigns, his mind seemed to have changed in the last few weeks.

Jimmy was the first person to confront John Cena after the latter made his return to WWE. He has also had problems with AJ Styles, and the duo even faced off in a singles match where The Phenomenal One came out on top.

