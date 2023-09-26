Updated Fastlane 2023 card after WWE RAW: Surprising match for John Cena, major feud gets a stipulation (September 25)

Here’s your first look at the updated Fastlane 2023 card after WWE RAW. Two matches were officially confirmed during the September 25, 2023, episode of the red brand. Without further ado, let’s get straight to it.

John Cena and AJ Styles were supposed to team up against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane, but the Phenomenal One was brutally assaulted by The Bloodline members on SmackDown last week. The brothers also laid out Cena in the main event of the show.

WWE announced on RAW tonight that John Cena will take on Jimmy and Jey in a two-on-one handicap match at Fastlane 2023. It is possible that the 16-time world champion could receive unlikely help from a major superstar this week on SmackDown, setting up a traditional tag team match for the big event.

Seth Rollins versus Shinsuke Nakamura is another match made part of the updated Fastlane 2023 card. The Visionary had asked The King of Strong Style to name the stipulation for their World Heavyweight Championship match. Nakamura announced a Last Man Standing match.

The Japanese sensation had previously failed to beat Seth for the world title at Payback 2023. Nakamura had taken his frustration out on Rollins with a post-match beatdown shared on WWE Exclusive.

Here’s the updated Fastlane 2023 card as of Monday, September 25.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa – Two-on-One Handicap match

Did WWE delay the updated Fastlane 2023 card announcement?

WWE would’ve announced the first match for Fastlane had LA Knight not caught COVID-19 last week on SmackDown.

The Megastar was initially booked to save John Cena from The Bloodline and join him as his tag team partner for a huge tag team match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Moreover, the merger with UFC and the subsequent budget cuts put the card announcement on hold. Having said that, the company confirmed two matches for the October event tonight on WWE RAW, with more expected to be revealed on SmackDown this week.

It remains to be seen what more matches will be announced for WWE Fastlane.