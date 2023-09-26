Last Man Standing Match set for WWE Fastlane with major title on the line; Seth Rollins has accepted

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was challenged to a Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship by Shinsuke Nakamura, which he accepted.

The two stars collided for the coveted title at Payback earlier this month, which The Visionary won via pinfall. It's a personal rivalry, as Nakamura wants to break the champion and take his title.

On RAW this week, Seth Rollins called out Shinsuke Nakamura during an in-ring segment and challenged him to face him for the World Heavyweight Championship. He stated that if the latter didn't accept, he was going to take it back and move on to someone else.

Shinsuke then showed up on the big screen and said that Rollins doesn't have patience. He then challenged the latter to a match at Fastlane for the World Heavyweight Championship, and he chose a Last Man Standing as the stipulation.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins accepted the challenge and stated that Nakamura isn't the one who's going to walk out of the Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane, as it'll be him. Since Rollins' back has been hurt for a while, The King of Strong Style will capitalize by hurting it even further, as he'll have weapons at his disposal.

Do you think Nakamura will dethrone Rollins at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments below!