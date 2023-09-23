Why did no one assist John Cena when he was being attacked on SmackDown? Exploring major swerve

John Cena was brutally assaulted in the main event of SmackDown this week. The GOAT was jumped by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa after they took care of his Fastlane tag team partner, AJ Styles. Fans might be wondering why no one came to even the odds against The Bloodline.

John Cena was reportedly set to be saved by LA Knight in the main event of SmackDown. The Megastar reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and WWE had no choice but to change the segment to The Bloodline’s two-on-one assault on The Franchise Player.

The feud between LA Knight and The Bloodline was first teased by Paul Heyman several weeks ago on SmackDown. The Wiseman namedropped The Megastar and claimed he was a flash in the pan. The two also came face-to-face during a backstage segment.

Knight referenced Roman Reigns after his win against The Miz on the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The same episode saw AJ Styles come to the aid of John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in the main event.

The Phenomenal One’s issues with The Bloodline reignited after Jimmy Uso rudely interrupted Mia Yim during her backstage segment with Adam Pearce. Styles took matters into his own hands by taking down Jimmy with a right hand before being jumped by Solo Sikoa.

WWE still has two weeks to build Fastlane’s main event featuring John Cena

LA Knight’s unexpected battle with COVID may have halted WWE’s announcement for the Fastlane main event, but the promotion still has two weeks to build the final match on the card around John Cena and possibly LA Knight versus Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Knight is expected to return to SmackDown next week to help Cena against The Bloodline. It is possible that even AJ Styles could return from his storyline injury on the go-home episode of SmackDown for Fastlane to set up a huge six-man tag team main event for the October 7th premium live event.

The six men would be Cena, Knight, Styles, Jimmy, Solo, and Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen if that is indeed the main event WWE will advertise for Fastlane 2023.