WATCH: Former WWE Champion gets hospitalized by Bloodline member on SmackDown 

On the latest episode of SmackDown, former WWE Champion AJ Styles had to be rushed to a local medical facility after The Bloodline attacked him.

The Phenomenal One has been in a feud with the heelish group for quite some time now. Last week on the blue brand, when Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were assaulting John Cena during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, Styles came out to save him.

The Cenation Leader and AJ Styles challenged the brothers to a match on SmackDown this week, but they refused, and the bout was pushed to Fastlane. The two parties were slated to sign a contract to make the tag team match official at the Premium Live Event. However, AJ Styles was attacked backstage by Jimmy Uso.

Solo Sikoa dove onto Styles from a high platform after the latter was set up next to some equipment boxes. John Cena went to help him, but the damage was already done.

WWE officials and The O.C. went to check on AJ Styles. The latter was put onto a stretcher and into an ambulance, most likely taken to the hospital. It's currently unknown whether he'll still compete at Fastlane.

