Huge Charlotte Flair match to be scrapped for WrestleMania 40? Jade Cargill may take her spot!

The 40th edition of WrestleMania will emanate from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Although it is still months away, rumors regarding the potential match cards have already started to make rounds.

Charlotte Flair was reported to battle Bianca Belair in a blockbuster match at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year. However, things may now drift in a different direction after the arrival of Jade Cargill in WWE.

The matchup that is currently speculated to take place at the Philadelphia extravaganza is Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill. The latter spoke about this match, calling it a WrestleMania main event-level bout.

Cargill also called it a "dream match" and said that fans would be glued to their screens till the end. Ever since rumors of the 31-year-old joining WWE started to fill the air, fans have been speculating about this dream match.

With Jade Cargill finally joining the Stamford-based promotion, this match might start to shape up for WrestleMania 40. Therefore, Charlotte Flair's rumored match against Bianca Belair at The Showcase of The Immortals could be at stake.

Potential matches that can happen at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania is the biggest live event in sports entertainment, and WWE leaves no stone unturned to make it a grand extravaganza. One of the matches that has seemingly started to shape up for the grand event is a first-time event match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

Although they are currently on different brands, it is rumored that they will eventually cross paths around Royal Rumble next year to set up their potential 'Mania match. Another match that might be shaping up is the biggest blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The Great One teased it during his appearance at The Pat McAfee Show. One of the other matches that could happen at 'Mania is between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. WWE might have already planted seeds for this epic encounter, as both have crossed paths several times.

Needless to say, Jade Cargill vs. Becky Lynch is already a rumored dream match for The Showcase of the Immortals next year. On the other hand, Gunther might square off in a high-voltage clash against Brock Lesnar at the Philadelphia extravaganza.

